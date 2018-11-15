Here Are the Stores Offering the Best and Worst Deals on Black Friday
(104.3 WOMC) -- Looking for the best deals and knowing which stores you are going to shop at are all part of the game plan when it comes to Black Friday. But planning all of it can be overwhelming.
Luckily, analysts over at personal finance website WalletHub did some of the work for shoppers as they prepare for the hectic post-Thanksgiving holiday.
After surveying nearly 7,000 deals from 35 of the biggest United States retailers’ Black Friday ad scans, WalletHub researchers identified the stores offering the biggest discounts based on the pre-discounted price of a given item. The list excludes deals without calculable percentage markdowns.
The average discount is 37 percent off across all stores, which is down from 40.2 percent just three years ago. But it's just about the same as last year.
Department store chain, Belk, has the best average discount this year, at 68.9percent. The other stores with an average of over 50 percent off are: JCPenney , Stage, Kohl's, New York & Company, and Payless.
The store with the worst discount is True Value hardware stores, at just 16.3 percent. The other stores with an average discount under 25 percent are: Gander Outdoors, Ace Hardware, Sam's Club, Big Lots, and Harbor Freight.
Here are the 10 best places to shop on Black Friday, according to WalletHub:
- Belk (68.9 percent discount)
- JCPenney (65.1 percent)
- Stage (62.1 percent)
- Kohl’s (60.8 percent)
- New York & Company (54.5 percent)
- Payless ShoeSource (50.3 percent)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods (49.9 percent)
- Macy’s (48.7 percent)
- Fred Meyer (45.3 percent)
- Shopko (45.2 percent)
And the top three retailers for each category:
Apparel and accessories
- Meijer
- JCPenney
- Belk
Computers and phones
- Lenovo
- JCPenney
- Office Depot and Office Max
Consumer electronics
- Fred Meyer
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Staples
Consumer packaged goods
- JCPenney
- Staples
- Belk
Toys
- Stage
- Belk
- JCPenney
Appliances
- Stage
- Belk
- Fred Meyer
Furniture
- JCPenney
- Shopko
- Fred Meyer
Jewelry
- Sears
- Stage
- Kohl’s
Books, movies and music
- Fred Meyer
- Amazon
- BJ’s
Video games software
- Best Buy
- Wal-mart
- Target
Other product categories
- Belk
- Stage
- Kohl’s
According to WalletHub, the majority of discounts are concentrated in apparel and accessories, followed by computers and phones. Jewelry will be the hot-discount product this Black Friday.