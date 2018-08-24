Dreamstime

Black bear wanders hotel that inspired 'The Shining' [Video]

August 24, 2018
ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) — A black bear wandered the lobby of the Colorado hotel that inspired Stephen King to write "The Shining."

Stanley Hotel vice president Reed Rowley tells KDVR-TV 300 guests were sound asleep as the bruin figured out how to open the door and climbed over furniture. A front desk supervisor captured video of the romp.

There was no damage, but the furniture got rearranged before the bear walked out of the lower level door.

The hotel in Estes Park opened in 1909. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

King wrote "The Shining" after he and his wife stayed at The Stanley in 1974. The 1980 horror film was not shot there.

Information from: KDVR-TV, http://www.kdvr.com

