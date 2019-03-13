ID 50555422 © Bigapplestock | Dreamstime.com

Birthday Billboard Blows Up Man’s Phone With Well Wishers

March 13, 2019
Categories: 
Features

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A New Jersey man had to get a new phone number after he was overwhelmed with birthday wishes when his sons put up a billboard asking people to call him.

The SunSentinel reports Chris Ferry doesn’t turn 62 until Saturday. But already he’s received some 15,000 Facebook messages and phone calls from people who saw the sign along a highway in Linwood, New Jersey.

The sign has Ferry’s phone number, his photograph and the words ’WISH MY DAD HAPPY BIRTHDAY”.

Ferry’s son, who shares his name, lives in Boynton Beach, Florida. He told station WPBF he and his brother Michael never thought the sign would be such a hit.

The elder Ferry took a selfie in front of the billboard, but he’s looking forward to the day it comes down.

Tags: 
New Jersey
Billboard
Florida
Happy Birthday Billboard

Recent Podcast Audio
Stephen & JoAnne suggest new movies for Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin WOMCFM: On-Demand
MEL's Toffee Debuts At Comerica Park WOMCFM: On-Demand
Detroit Radio Legend Dick Purtan Was "Teammates" With Ted Lindsay WOMCFM: On-Demand
Ranking of area codes that listen to Beau in the afternoon. WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne shares funny letters she & her sister wrote as little girls to their parents WOMCFM: On-Demand
Former Detroit PD Chief Ike McKinnon WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes