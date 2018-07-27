New scooter service launches in Detroit: Here's how it works

(WOMC) - You may see a new site on streets and bike lanes if you're walking in downtown Detroit.

Bird, a scooter-sharing company, kicked off a pilot program on Friday.

According to the company, Bird is testing its fleet of dock-free, low speed electric scooters with members of the community in downtown Detroit.

Here’s how it works. Those who want to use the scooters can download the Bird app in the App Store or Google Play to access the scooter parked across the city. They are dockless, so don’t look for stations like MoGo.

It costs $1 to start each ride plus $.15 cents per minute following. The scooters go to a maximum of 15 miles per hour and go about 15 miles on one charge.

Make sure to stay off the sidewalk though and instead ride in bike lanes or on the street. Make sure to park them out of the way of public pathways or bike racks.

Rides can start at 7 a.m. They’re picked up shortly after sunset and taken back to be recharged, stored, and repaired if necessary. In the morning, they’re left at “nests” for the first riders.

You have to be 18 years old and upload a valid driver's license before riding.

To learn more about the company and how to use the app, click here.