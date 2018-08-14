Beyoncé honors ailing Aretha Franklin at Detroit concert

DETROIT (AP) — Queen Bey dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin's hometown of Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports the moment came early in the show Monday night at Ford Field with Beyoncé saying, "We love you" and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her "beautiful music."

Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin's biggest hits, "Respect."

A tribute to Aretha Franklin at a Jay-Z and Beyonce concert in Detroit last night. That's the Queen of Soul's hometown. DJ Khaled got the crowd going when he played her song "Respect" for the crowd of thousands. Franklin is reportedly in hospice care at her home. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/jP887Hap4C — Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) August 14, 2018

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the iconic soul singer.