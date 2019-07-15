Beware Of Amazon Prime Day Scams

The internet is going crazy over the 48-hour fire sale known as Amazon Prime Day, but be careful not to get scammed.

Make sure the emails that you receive from Amazon are really from Amazon and don't click any link that may be on those suspicious emails about gift cards, coupons, or other things that just seem to good to be true.

According to Monique Becenti of SiteLock, "Consumers should proceed with caution. A marked discount shopping holiday means there is a vast opportunity for cybercriminals to try to steal information."

Becenti along with others suggest using two-factor authentication or VPN's to make sure all your information stays safe.