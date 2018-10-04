Dreamstime

Book Is Returned 84 Years Late To Library

October 4, 2018
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana library says a book borrowed 84 years ago has been returned by the son of the woman who checked it out as an 11-year-old girl.

A librarian’s note on the Shreve Memorial Library’s Facebook page says the son found the “Spoon River Anthology” while cleaning house.

A library official says it’s in “pretty rough shape,” so probably not worth much. “Spoon River Anthology” is a book of free verse by Edgar Lee Masters, each poem written from the viewpoint of a dead person in the imaginary town.

In a reply to a patron, the Shreveport-based library posted, “We thought that the title was appropriately spooky to turn up again after all this time right around Halloween.”

The library said its maximum fine is $3, and that was waived.

