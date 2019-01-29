Best Ways To Stay Warm In This Ridiculously Cold Weather

(104.3 WOMC) -- Due to dangerously low temperatures, with forecasted wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero, much of Michigan is shutting down.

Following Monday's storm that dumped as many as 13 inches of snow in parts of Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an order declaring a state of emergency to help address threats to public health and safety.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for all of southeast Michigan from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Thursday.

So... with all that being said, here's how you can STAY WARM and cozy these next few days.

If you have the opportunity to stay inside and work from home, please do. Wind chills are predicted as low as -50 degrees in many places, including Metro Detroit. Frostbite will occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, and hypothermia and death are possible if precautions are not taken. Bundl e Up: Make sure all exposed skin is covered up! Leave a little strip for your eyes. Also, dress in layers. Layers are the key to everything. Several thin layers are always better than one thick layer of clothing. If you have clothing made from wool or fleece, wear them. Thermal underwear, tights, hats, gloves and scarves are also recommended.

