Ben & Jerry’s Reveals Plans To Make CBD Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry’s wants you to chill.

The ice cream manufacturer has announced its plans to get into the booming cannabidiol business by including CBD into their future products.

If all goes as planned, Ben & Jerry’s will introduce a CBD-infused ice cream once the non-psychoactive cannabis compound is legalized across the country.

Trend alert! CBD-infused ice cream is (maybe, hopefully) coming to a freezer near you! Learn more: https://t.co/SWQaY19Ucm pic.twitter.com/kYyWlOkFdP — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) May 30, 2019

"We're doing this for our fans," the Vermont-based brand said in a press release. “We aspire to love our fans more than they love us and we want to give them what they're looking for in a fun, Ben & Jerry's way."

To get customers even more excited of what’s to come, the company also tweeted a preliminary image of the ice cream in a green container with the label “CBD TBD.”

CBD-based products have been growing in popularity largely due to the cannabis compound’s alleged health benefits which include better sleep, reduced anxiety and pain relief.

Although clinical studies have yet to back up these claims, Wall Street analysts believe the CBD industry could be worth around $16 billion by 2025.

And while Congress legalized CBD derived from hemp last year, the Food & Drug Agency has prohibited companies from adding it to food, beverages or dietary supplements.

But this could all change shortly, as the FDA is holding a public hearing with manufacturers, researchers, farmers, retailers and others to decide the next steps for CBD regulation.

But Ben & Jerry’s isn’t wasting anytime and already has plans to use sustainably-sourced CBD from Vermont once the ice cream gets through the development stage.

With prior stoner-friendly flavors like Half Baked and Bonnaroo Buzz, Ben & Jerry’s CBD ice cream is sure to be all the buzz.