Ben Affleck Reportedly Checks Into Rehab For A Third Time

August 23, 2018
(WOMC) - Ben Affleck is heading back to rehab.

The actor, 46, is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction, PEOPLE confirms.

A source told PEOPLE, “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it.”

The move to enter a treatment facility came after his ex Jennifer Garner was photographed arriving at his home on Wednesday.

Garner was seen picking up Affleck after a heated conversation which led to the decision that he will enter rehab for the second time. 

Affleck has been open about his alcohol addiction in the past and it looks like things are reverting to his old ways. 

It's rumored that Garner will give Affleck the time to clean up his act before they go through the divorce all the way. 

