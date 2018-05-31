Youth Football Team Rescues Crash Victims [VIDEO]

May 31, 2018
Beau Daniels

Lunamarina | Dreamstime.com

Here's a heart warming story to lift your mood. While a youth football team was traveling home from a game they noticed a wreck where people were trapped in an overturned vehicle. They rescued the two in the wreck. 

The players had just won a championship but this was bigger, it made them champions of life.  The coach speaks, "I'm more than proud. I'm at a loss for words. They got out of the car like they were supposed to do that, it's a great bunch of kids." And then player, "He taught us to play selfless football and not selfish, just help others out before yourself. It just felt amazing that we could do what we did because I don't want to imagine what would happen if we were not there to help." UPI

