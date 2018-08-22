Yes, you never know what's in your eye. A lady after 28 years discovered her lost contact lens had actually been knocked into her eyelid.

It wasn't until her eye became swollen which prompted a medical intervention, she discovered her lost lens. This was in the medical report, “During excisional surgery, an encapsulated cyst was found within the soft tissue superior to the superior fornix. There were no signs to suggest previous injury to the eyelid or tarsus. On removal, the cyst ruptured and a hard contact lens was extracted. The foreign body was extremely fragile on removal and handling. It was later confirmed that this was an RGP lens.” Aren't weird things also found in people stomachs after medical intervention? More here.