You Have Mites Living And Reproducing On Your Face

You do have mites on your face. They live there, mate, and reproduce. Demodex folliculorum survive on the skin of humans. You don't see them until they indulge a bunch on oily skin says a dermatologist, “There is a very particular look to people suffering from demodicosis. We call it the Demodex frost. It’s sort of a white sheen on the skin. And if you look really closely, you can see it coming out of every pore. If you scrape those pores, you can see it frothing with little Demodex face mites.”

Don't freak out, “They’re not dangerous in a broad sense because we all have them and most of us seem to be cohabiting quite well with them. You have a close bond with them, “Face mites are definitely the species of animal that we have the closest connection with as humans, even though most of us don’t know about them or ever see one in our lifetime.” Wow, an animal. We love animals. Connect to more info here.