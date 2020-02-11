You Could Get Fined Feeding Deer

Be careful showing your love for animals. A woman is getting fined for this.

These egregious acts of feeding wildlife need to stop. It is selfish and dangerous, for both the animals and people, plus it is illegal.



Let wildlife be wild, these animals are not pets. pic.twitter.com/IK7FlDll5s — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) February 10, 2020

Don't feed a deer in your home, says Wildlife Manager, "It is selfish and unethical to feed big-game. You are going to end up unintentionally killing those animals and also putting yourself in harm's way. If what you want is a pet or just to connect with an animal, choose a domestic breed that has evolved to live with people."

Also don't even feed a deer in your yard, "If you are training deer to come and stay in your back yard, you are asking mountain lions to be in your neighborhood as well." UPI