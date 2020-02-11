You Could Get Fined Feeding Deer

Be careful showing your love for animals.  A woman is getting fined for this.

Don't feed a deer in your home, says Wildlife Manager, "It is selfish and unethical to feed big-game.  You are going to end up unintentionally killing those animals and also putting yourself in harm's way. If what you want is a pet or just to connect with an animal, choose a domestic breed that has evolved to live with people."

Also don't even feed a deer in your yard, "If you are training deer to come and stay in your back yard, you are asking mountain lions to be in your neighborhood as well."  UPI

