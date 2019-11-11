The Worlds Tallest Christmas Tree

Many people think Christmas decorations should not go up until December, some say two weeks before Christmas. An exception would be "the world's tallest live-cut tree".

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! -- The world's tallest live-cut tree was lit with over 18,000 lights at the Citadel Outlets https://t.co/C0GOSdM36q pic.twitter.com/eLWeiOyMxG — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 10, 2019

Hey, retail sales increase tremendously in November, and this tree will attract more customers to the area. A tree that huge takes time to put up especially since it has over 18,000 lights. Surprising to me is a whopping 10,000 decorations. It's 115 feet tall! UPI