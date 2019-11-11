The Worlds Tallest Christmas Tree

With over 18,000 lights, and 10,000 ornaments.

November 11, 2019
Beau Daniels

Many people think Christmas decorations should not go up until December, some say two weeks before Christmas.  An exception would be "the world's tallest live-cut tree".

Hey, retail sales increase tremendously in November, and this tree will attract more customers to the area. A tree that huge takes time to put up especially since it has over 18,000 lights. Surprising to me is a whopping 10,000 decorations. It's 115 feet tall!  UPI

