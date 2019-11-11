The Worlds Tallest Christmas Tree
With over 18,000 lights, and 10,000 ornaments.
Many people think Christmas decorations should not go up until December, some say two weeks before Christmas. An exception would be "the world's tallest live-cut tree".
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! -- The world's tallest live-cut tree was lit with over 18,000 lights at the Citadel Outlets https://t.co/C0GOSdM36q pic.twitter.com/eLWeiOyMxG— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 10, 2019
Hey, retail sales increase tremendously in November, and this tree will attract more customers to the area. A tree that huge takes time to put up especially since it has over 18,000 lights. Surprising to me is a whopping 10,000 decorations. It's 115 feet tall! UPI