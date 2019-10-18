The Worlds Longest Non-Stop Flight Took Off Today

Imagine being on a commercial non-stop flight that lasted 20 hours. Today a flight from New York to Australia began. It's the longest flight in history. They are studying the physical affects it will have on passengers and employees. Qantas is the airline.

Scientists are about to find out how humans will cope with the world's longest flight, a 20-hour Qantas journey from New York to Sydney https://t.co/SDJ9gSSJdE — Bloomberg (@business) October 15, 2019

University professors conducting the research are speaking out, "We know from the basic science of circadian rhythms that a bigger time difference between departure and arrival locations, and traveling east rather than west, tends to mean people feel more jetlag. But people seem to be wildly different when it comes to the experience of jetlag and we need more research on what contributes to jetlag and travel fatigue, so we can try and reduce the impact of long-haul flights."

A representative for pilots has concern, "Pilots are concerned about being able to get enough quality rest during ultra long-range flights to maintain peak performance and we believe significant caution should be exercised in the initial operations to make sure there are no unintended consequences."

I say have every seat adjust into a spacious sleeping area, and have extra pilots with rooms for them to reload. Plus entertain. More here.