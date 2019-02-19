The Worlds Best Restaurant

Not surprised that a small restaurant with an ocean view in a tiny beach town, was chosen as the best restaurant by World Restaurant Awards Association in France. It's Wolfgat in South Africa.

Champion South Africa applauds Kobus VD Merwe and his Wolfgat restaurant in Paternoster - it’s been voted the World’s Best Restaurant at the inaugural #WorldRestaurantAwards @WorldRestaurant #ChampionSouthAfrica ------------------ pic.twitter.com/YQ5PhwZhWD — ChampionSouthAfrica (@ChampionSAfrica) February 19, 2019

Wolfgat owner Chef Kobus van der Merwe, a former journalist gives props to his small staff, "I don't feel worthy. It's a big title. My staff who go out every day gathering herbs, succulents and dune spinach, should be here... It's their baby."

Nice, small, hole in the wall restaurants are favorites of many. One of mine is a seafood shack called Bowens Island Seafood.

Best Lowcountry dinner w/ a view. Bowens Island. 80 degrees, a sunset, fried seafood and beer. That's perfection! pic.twitter.com/t7J7vOcjbg — Something Else About Food (@chsfoodwriter) August 31, 2016

More about the restaurant chosen the worlds best from NDTV.