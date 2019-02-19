The Worlds Best Restaurant

Nice, small, hole in the wall restaurant that employees only six.

February 19, 2019
Beau Daniels

Dreamstime

Not surprised that a small restaurant with an ocean view in a tiny beach town, was chosen as the best restaurant by World Restaurant Awards Association in France.  It's Wolfgat in South Africa.

Wolfgat owner Chef Kobus van der Merwe, a former journalist gives props to his small staff, "I don't feel worthy. It's a big title. My staff who go out every day gathering herbs, succulents and dune spinach, should be here... It's their baby."  

Nice, small, hole in the wall restaurants are favorites of many.  One of mine is a seafood shack called Bowens Island Seafood.

 

More about the restaurant chosen the worlds best from NDTV.

Beau Daniels
Worlds Best Restaurant
Beach town
Ocean view