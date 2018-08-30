"Worlds Best Job" Looking For Applicants

Delish has a story calling this the "World's Best Job," I agree. Getting paid to visit Mexican resorts and enjoy a lavish lifestyle all paid for creates a stress free environment. The salary on top of the paid lifestyle is $120,000! A resort company called Vidanta describes the job as, "leave the office life behind and make some of Mexico's most impressive resorts their new workplace."

Think of spending time in Los Cabos, Acapulco, and other beautiful locations, "acting as Vidanta's on-location social influencer, gathering content by experiencing all of the comfort, relaxation, adventure and luxury they have to offer." There's no holding back on the comfort, job holders are instructed to, "fully immerse themselves." Interested? Look here.