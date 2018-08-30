"Worlds Best Job" Looking For Applicants

Getting Paid $120,000 Living Paid Resort Life

August 30, 2018
Beau Daniels

Citalliance | Dreamstime.com

Delish has a story calling this the "World's Best Job," I agree. Getting paid to visit Mexican resorts and enjoy a lavish lifestyle all paid for creates a stress free environment. The salary on top of the paid lifestyle is $120,000!  A resort company called Vidanta describes the job as, "leave the office life behind and make some of Mexico's most impressive resorts their new workplace." 

Think of spending time in Los Cabos, Acapulco, and other beautiful locations, "acting as Vidanta's on-location social influencer, gathering content by experiencing all of the comfort, relaxation, adventure and luxury they have to offer."  There's no holding back on the comfort, job holders are instructed to, "fully immerse themselves." Interested?  Look here

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Best Job
resorts
lifestyle
Stress free

Recent Podcast Audio
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
Singer Deniece Williams speaks with Stephen & JoAnne about the musical legacy of Aretha Franklin WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gospel music Patriarch Marvin Winans remembers Aretha Franklin with Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
Reverend Jesse Jackson spends a few minutes with Stephen & JoAnne discussing the final moments of Aretha Franklin's Life. WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes