The World’s Most Expensive Cup Of Coffee

People get into aged liquids especially wine and whiskey. Now a restaurant owner has created an interest in aged coffee. First forgetting that he had old coffee refrigerated and liking the taste, he started using wooden barrels like used with whiskey, which created a sweeter taste.

Now he is using 20-year-old aged coffee beans to create what is said to be the most expensive coffee, which does sell for over $900 a cup. Weather many people buy it or not, I'm sure it's a good marketing campaign for his coffee shop. More from UPI.