Work From Vegas
MGM has started "Viva Las Office" for stay at home workers.
Many are working from home. Think about working from Vegas. It might give you refreshed energy which could play out well for your employer. MGM Resorts has started a promotion called "Viva Las Office." It offers a package with huge discount stays at their ARIA and Bellagio.
Along with food credit and even discounts for flying, the package also includes what they call an"executive assistant." Interesting,"It's a well-trained person who has taken care of thousands of guests and requests before, so they are hyper-experienced and ready to bring you some hospitality. There are some parameters. I'm not sure we'll get you a unicorn request at two in the morning, but we'll obviously try our best."
.@MGMResortsIntl is offering a change of scenery for those sick of working at their kitchen table https://t.co/EWtAtTRrhN— Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) August 6, 2020
