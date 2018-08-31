Women And Their Worst 1st Dates
Imagine a first date having dinner with the parents in their home.
August 31, 2018
What was your worst first date? Ladies expressed those bad experiences here. The one that sticks out to me is a lady thinking she was having breakfast with a guy but it turned into making her sit thru church.
He picked me up on a Sunday morning. Thought we are going to have a breakfast date at a hotel. Ended up in the hotel's conference room where his church gathers-- Had to sit through a 2 hour church service -- https://t.co/AL8br17vB2— La Dolce Far Niente (@Onhwa86) August 27, 2018
Imagine a first date having dinner with the parents in their home.
First Date: he took me home and we cooked/ate dinner with his mom and dad. https://t.co/jXBhnc2NOF— Kara McDowell (@karajmcdowell) August 28, 2018
Feel free to share yours on air this afternoon by calling 313 298-1043.