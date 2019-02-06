Women Also Have Younger Brains

Women mostly look younger than men and of course live longer. Lets dive deeper. A recent study released shows that the female brain is much younger than males. The brains show more oxygen, better metabolism, and more.

The aging brain starts early for men, "It's not that men's brains age faster. They start adulthood about three years older than women, and that persists throughout life." Also meaning, "that the reason women don't experience as much cognitive decline in later years is because their brains are effectively younger." More from Daily Mail.