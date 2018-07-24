WOMC Ladies Voice Their Opinion About Guys Opening Doors For Them [PODCAST]

The question is, do you take offense to a guy opening a door for you?

July 24, 2018
Beau Daniels

Marko Pena | Dreamstime.com

After seeing a lady not walking thru a door opened for her by a guy, I thought I should have the WOMC lady listeners voice their opinion about that.  The question is, do you take offense to a guy opening a door for you?  I do know some might consider that an equality issue, while some do not.  I open doors for all genders. Listen to the reaction below.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Opening doors
Equality