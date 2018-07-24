WOMC Ladies Voice Their Opinion About Guys Opening Doors For Them [PODCAST]
The question is, do you take offense to a guy opening a door for you?
After seeing a lady not walking thru a door opened for her by a guy, I thought I should have the WOMC lady listeners voice their opinion about that. The question is, do you take offense to a guy opening a door for you? I do know some might consider that an equality issue, while some do not. I open doors for all genders. Listen to the reaction below.