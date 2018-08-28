Woman's New Profession Is A Paid Hugger

Would you ever consider being a paid hugger? Think beyond just physically touching someones body, Jessica O’Neill who worked as a therapist noticed that hugging during some of her sessions took things to a better healing level, “I could see their anxiety and tension melt away. Then I could get to the core of their persona and do what I can to heal them.”

Now a “cuddle therapist” making around $60,000 Jessica sees the healing needs from her clients, “Everyone has a totally different story. But the most common factors are loneliness, depression, isolation and anxiety. All of them just have that desire to connect with someone.” With people being more involved in "social" media, more are actually lonelier, physical contact works better that digital contact.

Some might think her profession is a little creepy, but her husband is cool with it, “Jason is very supportive and completely gets it. He loves what I do, and thinks it’s really beautiful.” More here.