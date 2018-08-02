Woman's New K-Mart Tattoo Getting Reaction

I grew up on K-Mart back in the day and of course the company had a huge presence here in Michigan. Blowing up on social media is a woman getting a new tattoo that is the K-Mart logo, “So I know I’ll get bombarded by Negative Nancys, but this happened today and no, I'm not regretting it and I won't regret it.”

People are blasting her a little on the obsession, but she also grew up on K-Mart and it still has an affect on her life, “The story behind getting this tattoo… my Kmart addiction, which started back when I was little and would go with my nan shopping at Kmart and having lunch at the cafe once a week, good times.” And yes the obsession remains, “Still to this day I’m addicted to going to Kmart every chance I get.” More here.