Woman Wins $127,000 Jackpot With Her Mask Money

"I was making the masks with fabric I already had, and I just happen to get in at a good time,"

People creating and selling face masks are benefiting.  So are we with the options of acquiring more masks for safety.  I actually have bought from two different ladies who have sewn masks, and sold them on their front porches.  Now a woman invested the money she made from masks to play Keno-8 Lottery, and won $127,000, "I don't play a lot, but thought I was doing something to help, maybe I would win. I was making the masks with fabric I already had, and I just happen to get in at a good time,"

Lorna Hewitt started making masks for coworkers, "They liked them so much, they started giving me some money for them. So, I started selling them, because my boss couldn't order any more, there was a shortage."

Even after scoring big with the lottery Lorna says, "My masks are popular, and I want to keep making them -- and maybe some other things."  UPI

