Woman Wants Divorce Because Her Husband Stinks

A woman is seeking divorce on grounds that her husband is unsanitary, "My husband stinks as he does not shave and bathe for nearly 10 days at a stretch. Moreover, he doesn’t brush his teeth. He also doesn’t have manners and follow etiquette. I don’t want to live with my husband anymore. I can no longer bear the humiliation. Kindly get me rid of this man … he has ruined my life."

Her husband said he will try improving. The judge is giving the relationship two months to change before granting the wish of the wife, "We have no children, even our relationship as a husband and wife is not cordial. Life has no meaning, it’s worthless." See more reasons here.