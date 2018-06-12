Woman Refuses Giving Birth To Help Save The Planet

There are many ways to live green. A 32-year-old lady believes one of the best ways to help save the planet is by not giving birth, "Humans are the greatest single driver of climate change and greenhouse gas contributions, of deforestation and the acidity of the oceans. The only thing that will fix these problems is to have fewer people on the planet. I don’t see it’s justified to make more people than we already have. Yes, I have a maternal instinct, but I will never change my mind."

Yes, she loves children and her partner wants one, but it not worth it to her considering the well being of the planet. See stats about population growth, tremendous increase in houses built, and more that inspired her here.