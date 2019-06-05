Woman Driver Gets Ticket For “Excessive Beauty on Public Roads”
On the ticket he also wrote "I Love You."
June 5, 2019
I realize it's not good to be distracted while driving, but getting a ticket for looking attractive is ridiculous. A traffic agent charged a woman with “imprudence while driving (excessive beauty on public roads)”. On the ticket he also wrote "I Love You."
This is obviously having the hots for the lady, and abusing his power. Fortunately it was not here, and authorities are about to take action against his behavior. See where here.