Woman Breaks Up With Poser Boyfriend

Have you ever known a guy who's a poser? For those who don't know what a poser is, it's not striking a pose, it's pretending to be something you are not. Some guys will try to make women think they are richer than what's reality. Often it's a lie about their career.

For one woman it was about her new boyfriend owning a Porsche Cayenne worth over $200,000. Plus having a humble attitude, “At the time, I thought to myself that rich people are rarely humble. Because of this unique quality, I started to develop feelings for him.” I guess being nice and humble does not meet all expectations, because once she found out that his vehicle was a cheap knock-off with fake emblem she broke-up. His response to the fake Porsche accusation, “Oh, this is just the old model. The one I bought is a new model. Of course, they don’t look the same. Why are you troubled by this?” Yes, she was troubled, "Stop pretending. My friend had already told me the truth. Let’s us just break up.”