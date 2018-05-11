Woman Banned From Singing At Home

Careful when singing in your home, at least Heather Webb can related to that. She received a Criminal Behavior Order for what neighbors described as “a drowning cat” when referring to her voice. The Order banned her from singing in her home.

The 2-year ban gave this reason, “engaging in conduct which causes alarm or distress.” Other neighbors spoke out, “When I first heard it, I took my headphones off and went to the window to make sure that her flat was where the noise was coming from, and it was. It comes from that flat constantly.”

Personally I love hearing a person sing no matter the lack of talent, because it gives a happy positive vibe. Webb's voice must be very loud though, “gone to great lengths to close her windows and amend things”. More here.