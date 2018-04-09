Winter Is Under Arrest

Winter type weather is driving locals crazy. Daily Wire reports it's also messing with a police department in Upper New York state. Playing off of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil calling for 6 more weeks of Winter and having surpassed that the Depew Police Department is wanting to arrest Phil.

This is what they have dealt with, "Parts of Upstate NY have continued to see bitter cold and even snow into the first week of April. Chilling high winds also lashed parts of the region, leaving tens of thousands without power last week." That with wanting to arrest Winter for loitering too long can relate also to Metro Detroiter's who are enduring temperatures 17 degrees below normal. The plan is to put Winter on the run.