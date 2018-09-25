Wine And Weed Tours Now Being Offered

The legalization of cannabis is starting to take away from wine and other alcohol revenue. So much that major alcohol companies are investing in the marijuana business.

The drop in wine interest has also inspired an adjustment to tours of wineries. Now you can go on Wine and Weed Tours, and their revenue is increasing, “In fact, we are seeing a 25% growth in bookings month to month,” says the owner of Happy Travelers Tours. So Napa Valley can also be called Hempa Valley. More from Forbes.