Wife Arrested For Often Telling Her Husband To Do House Chores

A woman was arrested for “coercive or controlling behavior”. Basically she was constantly bugging her husband to spend more time cleaning the house, “I was taken to the station and locked in a cell. I’ve never been in trouble. I was horrified. I felt like a criminal." She said, "I’d leave a note asking him to vacuum parts of the house and clean the patio doors. We have two miniature dachshunds. But he would spend four hours cleaning his car, so of course I complained. Surely it isn’t controlling behavior otherwise every married couple would be in court?” She spent 17 hours in jail.

Her husband wasn't happy about her checking out what he was doing at work, but love is lost, “There was no love any more. She used to kiss and cuddle her two dogs, but never kissed and cuddled me.”

