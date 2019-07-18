Wienermobile Offering Overnight Stays

It's listed on Airbnb for $136.

July 18, 2019
Beau Daniels

Getty Images/Tim Boyle / Staff

Are you obsessed with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?  The Wienermobile is now equipped for overnight stays. Beginning July 24th, a chance of reserving a limited one night stay begins. Yes, there is a bed, small fridge, and fortunately a potty outside. 

It is listed on Airbnb, and prize packs are included if you book a night in the 27 foot long hotdog. Cost in the famous iconic mobile is only $136 a night, but odds of booking one is slim.  More here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile