Wienermobile Offering Overnight Stays

Are you obsessed with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? The Wienermobile is now equipped for overnight stays. Beginning July 24th, a chance of reserving a limited one night stay begins. Yes, there is a bed, small fridge, and fortunately a potty outside.

You Can Stay Overnight in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile - It's Listed on Airbnb! https://t.co/zwZq0TOnBn — People (@people) July 17, 2019

It is listed on Airbnb, and prize packs are included if you book a night in the 27 foot long hotdog. Cost in the famous iconic mobile is only $136 a night, but odds of booking one is slim. More here.