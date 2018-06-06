Whitney Houston's Bible With Personal Notes For Sale At 95K

Items that belong to celebrates especially after they pass generate big money. Whitney's Houston's bible is now being sold for $95,000. She left it behind at one of her residents and the landlord somehow gained custody of it.

Whitney Houston's Bible Is For Sale For $95k https://t.co/46DzNj1A0p pic.twitter.com/wF9zW4OIPJ — Los Angeles News Now (@lanewsnow) June 6, 2018

The bible does have notes Whitney wrote about husband Bobby Brown and other personal thoughts. If your are interested in buying it or just curious click here.