Whitney Houston's Bible With Personal Notes For Sale At 95K
The bible does have notes Whitney wrote about husband Bobby Brown and other personal thoughts.
June 6, 2018
Items that belong to celebrates especially after they pass generate big money. Whitney's Houston's bible is now being sold for $95,000. She left it behind at one of her residents and the landlord somehow gained custody of it.
Whitney Houston's Bible Is For Sale For $95k https://t.co/46DzNj1A0p pic.twitter.com/wF9zW4OIPJ— Los Angeles News Now (@lanewsnow) June 6, 2018
The bible does have notes Whitney wrote about husband Bobby Brown and other personal thoughts. If your are interested in buying it or just curious click here.