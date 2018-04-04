Debra Millet | Dreamstime.com

White Deer In Michigan [VIDEO]

Spotted at Kensington Metro Park

April 4, 2018
Beau Daniels

Michigan is making news again because of our natural wonders.  This time it's a white deer that has been seen in Kensington Metro Park. 

You might remember a white deer being spotted last year, now it's verified to be living and spending much time in the park. This time it's going viral world wide.

Video was also captured by Mick McDonald.

Dave Kirbach representing the Metro Park speaks, "We're pretty sure she's a doe. She's a little small, but this is her first year, and she got through the winter just fine."  I now have another reason to cruise Kensington. UPI

 

