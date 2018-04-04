White Deer In Michigan [VIDEO]

Michigan is making news again because of our natural wonders. This time it's a white deer that has been seen in Kensington Metro Park.

Parks board member speaks up on white deer shot at Kensington Metropark — Larry Ruehlen July 13, 2015

You might remember a white deer being spotted last year, now it's verified to be living and spending much time in the park. This time it's going viral world wide.

Rare white deer roams Kensington Metropark near Milford — Oude media Nieuwe April 3, 2018

Video was also captured by Mick McDonald.

Dave Kirbach representing the Metro Park speaks, "We're pretty sure she's a doe. She's a little small, but this is her first year, and she got through the winter just fine." I now have another reason to cruise Kensington. UPI