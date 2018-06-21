What You Need To Know About A Person Before Marriage

Reasons to "live in sin" before marriage? That's what moms call living with someone before marriage. Now a relationship advisor is giving reasons to do that before marriage. Paulette Sherman says, “When we date, we often idealize the other person because they make us feel great, but when we live with someone we can see their bad habits, need to compromise, have to work together, and negotiate each other’s pet peeves.”

Seven things to know about a partner before signing the papers includes, habits, chores, and compromise, “This typically means meeting in the middle so that both of you feel heard and respected. Sometimes one partner may give in and then the next time the other one will.” Others include knowing the bad side of a person, “When we date and fall in love, we idealize the other person, but when we live with them and see them daily we tend to have a more realistic understanding and of them. We see the good and the challenging and that is the real lifelong experience earner we will have.”

