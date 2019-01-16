This Is What Women Want More Of

What do women want most? According to a survey of over 2000 adult women, most wanted is more time in the day. Women can related to the results of the research, “As a hairstylist, I hear countless women tell me they wish they could cut down on the time spent doing their own hair. They all wish they could get more time back for themselves."

Results show that if women did get more time it would used for exercise, reading, cooking, and sleep. What's wild is some even said they would give up their partner for more time to their self. On average women desire 82 more minutes a day. More here.