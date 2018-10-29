Very Weird Ways To Get Fined
Taking a nap in public could get you fined.
Many states have weird laws, we already knew that. What we didn't know is that the city council in one town created strange reasons to give a ticket -- including this group fining people for taking a nap in public.
Weird state laws in other places include fines for playing too much bingo, and taking a selfie with a tiger. You will be fined if you survive. Oh, and be careful where you put up a clothes line! And make sure you're pumping gas in states where it's legal. More here.