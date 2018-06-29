Ways For Women To Handle a Mansplainer

Some out of touch men are still Mansplaining. Mansplaining is when a guy believes he knows more than a woman and thinks he's educating her even when she is the boss. Wake up guys.

Forbes posted ways for women to handle Mansplaining. One way is educating him before going into a meeting. Another cool thing is to slap down your business card showing credentials in front of all before starting a meeting. And I love this, cut him off and say, “I’m clear on that point. Would you touch on…?” More about Mansplaining here.