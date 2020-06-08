Wallet With Over $5,000 Found And Returned

Imagine losing a wallet with over $5,000 in it. A lady named River Johnson did while shopping at a Walmart, "There was a lot of fear and hopelessness thinking I'm never going to see it again."

She called the store after closing hours and manager Ralph Buisine answered the phone, "He said 'don't you worry, now you can sleep tonight, it's in our safe." Buisine had already discovered the wallet and secured it in their safe, "He's an unspoken hero, he saved my business. I've had wallets lost with less than that in them and never returned, or returned without the money."

Johnson was even more impressed after learning that Buisine had lost his business before working at Walmart, "If I found that, I don't know what I would do if I was close to losing my house and having all these problems. But he didn't do that. He made sure I had my money back." True inspiration, "This is way more than luck, this is angels at work ... and it happened to be this guy, he was my angel that night, he's an unsung hero." UPI