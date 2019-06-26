Volunteer Cuddle Program For Drug Addicted Babies

Cuddling is a healing power given to infants. Many newborns have drug addictions,according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention addiction rate has increased over 300 percent in the U.S.

Now several hospitals have created volunteer cuddle programs to give strength to newborns who have no parents with them. Nurse Jane Cavanaugh started the program, “These babies going through withdrawal need to be held for extended periods, they need human touch.” Keep in mind nurses can spend a bunch of their time cuddling them, so this volunteer program is important, “[Cuddling] is helping them manage through these symptoms. They are very irritable; they are hard to console. This is about swaddling them and giving them that comfort and safe, secure feeling.” Interested? Look here.