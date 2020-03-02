Vigil Inspired By Fast Food Restaurant Closing

Interesting vigil for a lost fast food restaurant. But I can feel the sadness of not having a late night Taco Bell to visit. Penn State University students are feeling the pain, “I know that Taco Bell was there with me from all the hard times, at 3 a.m. when my girlfriend broke up with me to the lunch at 1 p.m. Taco Bell was always there for me. What I want you guys to remember that Taco Bell is not gone, not forgotten.”

Penn State is the only school that would have a vigil bc Taco Bell closed. pic.twitter.com/gEoaHJjFow — dev d (@dev_dandrea) March 2, 2020

A person at the vigil even dressed up like a taco, "Taco Bell was our home away from home, and added spice to our life." UPI