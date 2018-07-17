Video Of Alligator In Allen Park Pond

I've been surprised by animals seen in view from my backyard, especially a mountain lion and pack of wolves. Imagine what the resident in Allen Park felt after seeing an alligator in their pod.

Police were called but local authorities are not experienced handling gator's like those down south, so Jerry Swantner was contacted because he deals with all types of animals.

Most expect that the alligator was a pet, and Swantner mentioned that it will be but in a "sanctuary." UPI