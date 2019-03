While going thru my basement looking for VHS home movie tapes to send off and have digitized, I also discovered many movies and TV shows. After seeing the post about VHS tapes being sold for a bunch of money, my eyes have lit up.

One mentioned is Star Wars 1977, go check your basement. The Powler 1981 is worth many Benjamin's. And look online and see how much people are making selling basic VHS players. More here.