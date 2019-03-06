Vehicles More Likely To Top 200,000 Miles

Very interesting study released on vehicles that have the best odds of reaching 200,000. I have a Ford that just passed 300,000 miles, another one over 230,000, and a third at 180,000 miles. I think much of it depends on the type of driver that is attracted to the vehicles, an example Volvo stats wise is one of the safest.

The results of longest lasting cars surprises me with Toyota scoring four of the top 10. GMC vehicles also did very well. iSeeCars did the research involving over 13 million rides, “With the right maintenance and care, today’s vehicles have the potential to reach 200,000 miles. While large SUVs and pickup trucks appear most often on the list, those looking for sedans and minivans can also find a vehicle that is proven to be a high-mileage hauler.” See results here.