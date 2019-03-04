Vans In Air Hot New Trend

Here's your hot social media trend. We've seen many sneakers on power lines, and in trees. Now a ton of videos are popping up of people throwing their Vans shoes in the air.

So here I am chucking my vans in the air, cause Twitter told me to and what do you know----‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uSD79wIyrA — Yolisa (@its_yoyo101) March 4, 2019

Van's is scoring big with the branding, "Did you know it doesn't matter how you throw your Vans they will land facing up." Answering the challenge has resulted in fun videos being posted on social media. This lady tested it with 7 consecutive throws.

I heard something that said if you throw Vans up in the air, they will always land facing up. I tested it with all the Vans I own ------ pic.twitter.com/QAUpVnbXwy — ŁV (@ljvxox) March 4, 2019

I assume it's all about the heavy soles and light fabric. Now I'm curious, but don't own an a pair of Vans. Marketing works. USA Today