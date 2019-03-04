Vans In Air Hot New Trend

Check out the videos.

March 4, 2019
Beau Daniels

Serhii Stadnyk | Dreamstime.com

Here's your hot social media trend. We've seen many sneakers on power lines, and in trees. Now a ton of videos are popping up of people throwing their Vans shoes in the air. 

Van's is scoring big with the branding, "Did you know it doesn't matter how you throw your Vans they will land facing up." Answering the challenge has resulted in fun videos being posted on social media. This lady tested it with 7 consecutive throws.

I assume it's all about the heavy soles and light fabric.  Now I'm curious, but don't own an a pair of Vans.  Marketing works. USA Today

Beau Daniels
Air Vans