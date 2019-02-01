Valentine's Day Gifts For Those Who Don't Want To Be Romantic

Over 30 gifts for the unromantic.

February 1, 2019
Beau Daniels

Volodymyr Tverdokhlib | Dreamstime.com

Coming up with gifts for Valentines Day can be difficult especially if you don't want to be very romantic. BuzzFeed has suggested over thirty gifts for consideration and they are interesting, including charcoal stink absorbers. 

OK, maybe that would offend someone, but this for the tub looks good.

As you can see, these gifts vary in many ways. Take a look at the others here

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Valentines Day gifts
Unromantic