The U.S. Plans To Put The 1st Woman On The Moon

I'm digging this. NASA is planing to put a woman on the moon in 2024. The rocket that launched men to the moon 50 years ago was named Apollo, the vision for the 2024 launch is a rocket called Artemis, related to Apollo as twin sister Greek God.

Jim Bridenstine from NASA is inspired, “I think it is very beautiful that 50 years after Apollo, the Artemis program will carry the next man and the first woman to the Moon. I have a daughter who is 11 years old, and I want her to be able to see herself in the same role as the next women that go to the Moon.”

It is a lofty goal to create new rockets and devises to make this happen fairly soon, “The first woman will be an American on the surface of the moon in five years. That is an extreme declaration and a charge that we are going to live up to at NASA.” Hopefully it does happen. More here.